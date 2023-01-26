Woman remains in hospital with serious injuries following collision near Harborough

A woman remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision near Market Harborough.

Police said that her injuries "are not believed to be life-threatening" - and are appealing for witnesses.

As we previously reported, Officers were called to the B6047 Shangton Road at about 3.30pm following a report of a two-car collision in Tur Langton yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

The collision involved a brown Vauxhall Astra estate car and a silver Mercedes estate car.

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Police said: "East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and the driver of the Vauxhall – a woman in her 30s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she currently remains. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The driver of the Mercedes vehicle is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either of the vehicles beforehand to contact police."

Police Constable Lewis Sparling is keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time. He said: “Please think back to if you were in the area and anything you may have seen which could assist our ongoing enquiries.

“Did you see the collision, or either of the vehicles travelling beforehand? If you have any information, and have not yet spoken with police, please get in touch.”

