Woman remains in hospital with serious injuries after collision with car in Harborough

A pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in Market Harborough.

As we reported yesterday (Monday), police were called to the area at about 2.45pm on Monday (January 9) following a report of a collision involving a car and a woman in Farndon Road.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance and the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she currently remains.

"No other injuries have been reported.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"Anyone who has any dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision or any information regarding the collision, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to make contact.