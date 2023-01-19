Woman in her 30s dies following crash in the north of the Harborough district

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A woman in her 30s has died following a crash in the north of the Harborough district.

Her car collided with a HGV and ended up in a ditch, shortly before 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) between Houghton on the Hill and Thurnby.

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Police said :"A white Volkswagen Take Up collided with a Scania HGV. The Take Up then came to rest in a ditch. Officers attended with colleagues from the East Midlands Ambulance Service but the driver of the Take Up – a woman in her 30s from London – was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The driver of the HGV – a woman in her 40s – was not injured during the collision. No arrests were made following the collision."

Detective Constable Maggie Langton, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “This collision happened on a busy road when people will have been travelling home from school or work, so I believe there will be a number of people who can provide information.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A47 and have a dashcam in their vehicle. Any footage you have could help. Likewise, I am asking for anyone who witnessed the collision occur – or who saw either vehicle beforehand – to get in touch.”