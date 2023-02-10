Woman dies from her injuries, three weeks after a collision with a car in Harborough

A woman has died from her injuries, three weeks after a collision in Harborough last month.

Police were called to Farndon Road at 2.45pm on Monday January 9, following a report of a collision involving a car and a female pedestrian.

East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance and the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have today (Friday) confirmed that sadly the woman died in hospital on Monday January 30.

"Support is being provided by officers to the family of the woman," said Leicestershire Police.

"Following enquiries, the collision is not currently being treated as a criminal investigation.

"Officers are continuing enquiries and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner.

"Anyone who has any dashcam footage or any information regarding the collision is asked to make contact.