Police are investigating the crash

A woman has died following a crash on the A5 near Lutterworth.

Police were called at around 10.30am yesterday (Monday) to the northbound side carriageway between the A426 and A4303 roundabouts.

The smash involved a grey Mini Countryman and a blue Peugeot 308. The Peugeot driver – a woman in her 50s – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died shortly after.

The driver of the Mini, also a woman in her 50s, is being treated for injuries not believed to be life-changing.

Police investigating the crash want to speak to anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage.

PC Adam Wilson said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling along that stretch of the A5 and either saw the collision or the cars before the incident took place.

“Anyone with dash cam is also asked to make contact.”