Woman dies after being hit by a car in Lidl car park in Harborough

A woman in her 70s has died after she was hit by a car in a busy superstore’s car park in Market Harborough on Friday (March 18).

The pensioner, who hasn’t been named, was rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in the accident in the car park at the Lidl store on Kettering Road just before midday.

But she sadly died in hospital on Saturday as medics battled to save her life, Leicestershire Police said this morning.

A man, who is also aged in his 70s, was also injured after being knocked down in the incident.

His injuries are not believed to be “life-threatening or life-changing” and he is still being treated in hospital, police said.

Police were called to the tragic accident at 11.47am by ambulance crews already at the scene treating the two casualties at the exit of the busy car park.

The two pedestrians were hit by a Renault car believed to have been leaving the shop.

The Renault appears to have left the road and veered across the path and a strip of bushes and plants before ploughing into a parked car.

Both casualties were rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Police immediately launched an urgent investigation into the incident.

Detectives are urging any eye-witnesses to contact police as soon as possible.

Today Det Con Kasie Carter, of the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly the female pedestrian involved in the collision has died in hospital.

“Our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to make contact with us if you have not already done so.

“Were you in or near the supermarket car park on Friday morning?

“Did you witness the collision or did you see the vehicle mentioned or the pedestrians prior to the incident?

“Do you have any dashcam footage from the area which could help us with our enquiries?”

Anyone with any information should contact police quoting incident 256 of 18 March.

You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101.

Several police officers, a police car and a police forensic investigation unit van were at the scene tackling the serious incident until about 5pm on Friday afternoon.

Officers sealed off a large part of the car park where the two people were struck and the vehicles collided.

They also cordoned off part of the exit from Lidl’s car park leading to the busy roundabout opposite the Waitrose and Aldi stores as they dealt with the crash.