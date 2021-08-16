Woman cyclist fighting for her life after she was hit by a car in a Harborough district village

A woman cyclist is fighting for her life today after she was hit by a car in a Harborough district village and airlifted to hospital.

The woman in her 30s was seriously injured when she collided with a black Mercedes SLK sports car on Gaulby Road, Illston on the Hill.

Detectives have now launched an investigation into the serious accident as they try to establish exactly what happened.

The accident happened at about 4.15pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The seriously-injured woman cyclist was flown to the University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance.

She is still in a “critical condition”, police said this afternoon, as she receives intensive care and treatment.

The car driver, a man in his 50s, was not injured.

No-one has been arrested following the incident, police said.

Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the accident and any eye-witnesses to contact them urgently.

Det Sgt Paul Hawkins said: “Our investigation to understand what happened is continuing.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either the cyclist or Mercedes beforehand.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who was travelling between New Road and Gaulby Road shortly after 4pm – particularly any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle or anyone who stopped at the scene following the collision.”

He added: “Anything you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help.”