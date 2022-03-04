Woman cut free from vehicle after car collides with van near Lutterworth

An injured woman was cut free from her vehicle by firefighters after a car collided with a van near Lutterworth yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Firefighters worked quickly to remove the entire roof to rescue the trapped woman before she was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

The serious two-vehicle crash happened on the A5 Watling Street near Lutterworth at about 12.44pm.

Firefighters from Lutterworth raced to the scene along with a fire crew from Warwickshire, police and an ambulance.