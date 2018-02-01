Why buy a new plastic bottle of water – when you can get your old one refilled in Harborough?

A shop in Market Harborough has become the first in the area to join the environmentally-friendly Refill app scheme.

ake your empty water bottle into Nature’s Pantry on Church Street, and they’ll fill it up for free.

The shop has become part of a new nationwide scheme which offers refill points for water bottles, so you don’t simply buy a new one – and throw away the old one.

Single use plastic bottles produce a mountain of waste that doesn’t biodegrade.

Matthew Wray of Nature’s Pantry said: “We heard about the scheme and we just think it’s a good idea. Why wouldn’t you do it? The less plastic we use, the better it is for the environment.”

There’s a Refill app you can have on your mobile phone which tells you where the nearest Refill point is. Ideally you should also buy a multi-use bottle or flask to store your water.

You can find out more about the scheme here www.refill.org.uk/

Nature’s Pantry sells foods, smoothies, sustainably-made wooden toys and pre-school activities.