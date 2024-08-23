Welland Park Academy celebrate fantastic GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Welland Park family are celebrating another fantastic set of GCSE results! Staff and parents joined our students to celebrate their many individual successes as they now prepare to accept their exciting Post 16 offers.

The Welland Park family are celebrating another fantastic set of GCSE results! Staff and parents joined our students to celebrate their many individual successes as they now prepare to accept their exciting Post 16 offers.

Principal Pete Leatherland heaped praise onto the 16 year olds, “we are delighted and proud of our youngsters in both their GCSE results and all of their achievements this year. As a school, I am thankful to our students, our parents, our fantastic staff and our governors who have all contributed to these outstanding results. As I reflect on the end of my first year as Principal here at WPA, I could not be more delighted, and I am immensely proud of the young adults they have become. They have developed and shown exceptional qualities not always measured by GCSE grades, and I am certain they will go on to be hugely successful as they embark upon their own journey beyond Welland Park. We wish them all well and we now look forward as a school to building upon these results even further next year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many cases to celebrate, but special mentions go out to Niamh Burton, Lillie Ford, Miles Valentine and Rachel Bremner for outstanding academic progress across their five years at the academy. Additionally, Cerys Heath, Ethan Bowden, Milo Atkinson, Evie Marchant, Katy Hill, Ella Moffat and Eva Sin Chan Viteri must be congratulated for securing the highest grades across the board, including high numbers of top grade 9s across their subjects.

Students celebrate fantastic GCSE results

The number of students securing good and strong passes in both English and Maths have increased again from the 2023 results, which were already significantly higher than the national average.

We look forward to hearing about the many future successes of the class of 2024!