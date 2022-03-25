These photos show Harborough's beautiful Welland Park in the spring sunshine

Welland Park in Market Harborough has rarely looked blooming lovelier as bright sunshine shone down today.

Dog walkers, picnickers and families headed to the picturesque park wedged between Coventry Road, Farndon Road and Welland Park Road as spring broke out.

Temperatures hit a 'balmy' 16C (61F) under bright blue skies capping a dazzling week of beautiful sunny weather and unseasonal warmth across Harborough and south Leicestershire.

It’s also looking fine and warm again across the region tomorrow before starting to cool off again on Sunday.

You’ll also need to remember to put your clocks forward by an hour at 1am on Sunday as the country changes back to British Summer Time – and the days get lighter and the nights longer.

