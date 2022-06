The Met Office has issued a yellow (thunderstorm) weather warning for Leicestershire tomorrow (Thursday June 23).

Temperatures are still expected to be in the mid twenties but thunderstorms are expected during the day across much of the Midlands.

The Met Office said: "People can expect thunderstorms and torrential downpours, which may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow (thunderstorm) weather warning for Leicestershire tomorrow (Thursday June 23).