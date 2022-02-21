Storm Franklin: Drivers urged to be cautious after heavy rain in the Harborough area

Storm Franklin has led to flooding on the East Farndon road going into Lubenham. Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

It is easy to forget which storm we are currently experiencing - Storm Dudley, Storm Eunice and now Storm Franklin have all arrived on the past few days.

Drivers are being urged to be cautious of the roads after the heavy rain from Storm Franklin - especially in the Lubenham area (see photos).

However, there are currently no flood alerts for rivers in the Harborough area.

Storm Franklin has left its mark on Welland Park. Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

These photos were taken by our photographer Andrew Carpenter - send your photos to [email protected]

