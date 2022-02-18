Storm Eunice: All trains from Harborough to London have been suspended

All trains from Market Harborough to London St Pancras have been suspended this afternoon (Friday) as Storm Eunice blasts the region.

Mainline services have been shelved to and from London until the storm blows over as winds gusting up to 80mph hit the East Midlands and south-east.

“For everyone's safety, the train service to/from London St Pancras will be suspended until after the winds have eased,” said East Midlands Railway this afternoon.

“Do not attempt to travel to/from London St Pancras.

“You can claim a refund, or use your tickets to travel tomorrow, Sunday or Monday.”

Earlier today Matt Stacey, Head of Stations at East Midlands Railway, said: “As the storm strength and potential impact becomes clearer, we are now strongly advising customers to not travel at all (on Friday).

"The strength of Storm Eunice will mean that on Friday there is likely to be widespread disruption to services across the country’s rail network.

"If customers absolutely need to travel we suggest they check our website for the latest information before setting off,” said Matt.

“They should also leave themselves plenty of extra time to reach their destination."