Residents evacuated after River Jordan burst its banks as Storm Bert sweeps Harborough district

Flooding in Harborough last night (Sunday). Photo: HFM.

Residents in Little Bowden were evacuated last night (Sunday) after River Jordan burst its banks as Storm Bert swept Harborough district.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The river rose to a record level of 1.8m as the area was pounded by heavy rain.

Crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service arrived to help evacuate five residents from the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 23 homes were affected by flooding by up to two feet of water.

Flooding in Harborough last night (Sunday). Photo: HFM.

A spokesperson said: “Our crews from Market Harborough Fire Station, Kibworth Fire Station and Castle Donnington Water Rescue, as well as our Technical Rescue crew, were called out to Little Bowden yesterday at 19:23 after the nearby river burst its banks.

“A total of 23 properties on Rectory Lane and Kettering Road were affected by flood water, ranging from inches to two feet of water. Five people were evacuated from these properties, and a further 57 individuals chose to remain in their homes.”

The crew also rescued two people from a stranded vehicle, while another person was able to escape to safety from a separate vehicle, also stranded in flood water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Drivers are reminded not to attempt to drive through flood waters if they cannot see the road surface beneath the water – if you encounter a flooded road, always seek an alternative route.”

Flooding in the Welland Valley today (Monday).

The river level has fallen overnight and sits at a ‘normal’ level at just under 0.6m according to the Environment Agency, although a flood warning remains in place, along with another for River Ise in Clipston.

Flood alerts remain for River Ise and Alledge Brook and Welland Valley.