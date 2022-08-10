Leicestershire firefighters issue warning as temperatures soar

Fire crews have issued a warning as the temperature rises.

Fire crews from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire have issued a warning to residents as temperatures once again begin to rise.

With the mercury set to hit 30 degrees again this week locals are being urged to be cautious if having a barbecue or bonfire due to risk of fire.

A spokesman said: “As temperatures soar, please ensure you are being cautious if you choose to have a barbecue. Please keep disposable barbecues raised off the ground and wait for them to fully cool down before disposing.

“Please refrain from having a bonfire due to the ground being dry, meaning fires could spread.

“Remember we are here to keep you safe. If you see a fire, ring 999.”