Fire crews from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire have issued a warning to residents as temperatures once again begin to rise.
With the mercury set to hit 30 degrees again this week locals are being urged to be cautious if having a barbecue or bonfire due to risk of fire.
A spokesman said: “As temperatures soar, please ensure you are being cautious if you choose to have a barbecue. Please keep disposable barbecues raised off the ground and wait for them to fully cool down before disposing.
“Please refrain from having a bonfire due to the ground being dry, meaning fires could spread.
Most Popular
-
1
Harborough author offers fascinating insight into her time as a hairdresser in 1960’s London
-
2
Nearly 60 per cent rise in Harborough homes accessing high speed internet in past two years
-
3
Campaigners urge planning inspectors to visit site of proposed super prison and see the impact it would have on traffic
-
4
Leicestershire firefighters issue warning as temperatures soar
-
5
Harborough window display to raise awareness of 'Big Green Week'
“Remember we are here to keep you safe. If you see a fire, ring 999.”
Crews are also urging people not to litter due to fire risk, make sure cigarettes are extinguished and not dropped on dry ground and not to use sky lanterns due to the heightened risk during the dry weather.