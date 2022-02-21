Iconic Tommy silhouette at Harborough war memorial damaged by stormy winds

The iconic Tommy silhouette at the war memorial in Market Harborough town centre has been damaged by the stormy winds of the last few days.

The 6ft tall aluminium model which stands at the town’s tribute to the glorious fallen on The Square has now had to be removed to be repaired.

It will be returned to its usual place at the war memorial “as soon as possible”, Harborough District Council said today.

Immortalising Harborough’s soldiers who fought in the First World War, the Tommy was erected on The Square in June 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the devastating 1914-18 conflict.