Ferocious winds and heavy rainstorms lashed Harborough - with 'powerful tornado' in parts of north Northamptonshire

Winds hitting 70mph wreaked havoc across the region as they brought down trees, fences, roof tiles and walls.

Ferocious winds and heavy rainstorms lashed Harborough yesterday (Sunday) as a powerful tornado blasted parts of north Northamptonshire.

Winds hitting 70mph wreaked havoc across the region as they brought down trees, fences, roof tiles and walls.

Trees sent crashing by the freakish onslaught blocked the busy A508 near Lamport and the A14 near Kettering as localised flooding affected Market Harborough and surrounding villages.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was inundated with 131 calls from the public requesting help while Northamptonshire Police received over 200 weather-related calls.