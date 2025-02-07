This video More videos

The Met Office says a cold snap has arrived in the UK, with sleet, snow, ice and frost forecast.

The Met Office says a colder easterly regime will become established across the country through Friday and into the weekend.

Will it snow?

Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “While some areas will see showers or some patchy rain on Friday and through the weekend, there will be the potential for some sleet or snow as temperatures drop, mostly over higher ground in central and southern areas. The cold will be accentuated at times by brisk easterly winds.

“There will be variable, and at times large amounts of cloud over the coming days with the clearest and sunniest weather across the northwest of the UK. There will also be icy patches and overnight frost in places.”

Cold health alerts issued