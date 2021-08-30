Warning after car crashes in the Harborough countryside

The black car left the road and ended up on its side with a shattered windscreen on the grass verge.

Drivers are being warned to be extra careful today (Monday) after a car has crashed in countryside near Market Harborough.

The single-vehicle accident happened between Saddington and Husbands Bosworth in the Harborough district.