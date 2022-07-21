Waitrose in Harborough reopens its doors today (Thursday) after fire

Waitrose is apologising to customers for any “inconvenience”.

A major Market Harborough store has now reopened after it was forced to shut when it was hit by fire yesterday (Wednesday).

Shoppers were quickly cleared from Waitrose supermarket on Springfield Street after the blaze broke out at 10.18am.

Fire crews from Lutterworth and Desborough dashed to tackle the fire in an electrical cupboard at the shop on the edge of the town centre.

Shoppers were still turning up in the supermarket’s car park at 4pm and trying to go in before spotting signs at the entrances saying the store has been closed “due to fire”.

The incident was sparked by “over-heating” and firefighters were at the scene for almost an hour.

No one was injured.

The store was closed for just over six hours before it was reopened to shoppers at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon after being thoroughly checked over.

A Waitrose Market Harborough spokesman said: "We had to temporarily close due to a small fire in the back of our store.