Volunteers team up to give Harborough a spring clean!

Members of Market Harborough Environment Group teamed up with volunteers from other organisations to give the town a spring clean earlier this month.

Thirteen volunteers from Market Harborough Environment Group were joined by sixteen geocachers and a team from McDonalds on their community litter-picking event.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The volunteers could be seen out and about wearing their hi-vis orange or lime bibs.

“We cleared lots of areas around the town - from Northampton Road and the Brampton Valley Way, along the river in the town centre, to the High Street and around Roman Way and the jitties.

“The team collected piles of plastic and glass bottles, discarded drink cans, till receipts and parking tickets, as well as a car tyre and even one estate agent’s sign.

“At the end of the day, a total of 39 bags of rubbish were collected, in addition to eight more bags of plastic-only rubbish.

“If you would like to join the Market Harborough Environment Group any of our regular litter-picking events, either as an individual or as a company team, please contact Judy Rowley on 07958 059440, or alternatively get in touch through our website at www.mheg.org.uk.

“New volunteers are always very welcome, both at the group sessions or to do litter-picking in their own area on an as and when needed basis.”