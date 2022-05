Police, ambulances and firefighters all went to the scene to tackle the accident.

A van and a car collided on a busy road in Market Harborough today (Friday).

The crash happened outside Protheroes petrol station and car dealership on Northampton Road just before 12 midday.

Police, ambulances and firefighters all went to the scene to tackle the accident.

The road was partly closed as firefighters cleared spilled fuel from the carriageway.