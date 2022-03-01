Urgent collection for Ukrainian refugees in Harborough tonight - here's what they need

An urgent collection of emergency supplies for Ukrainian refugees is to be held in Great Bowden tonight (Tuesday).

You are being urged to go along to Weltons deli and shop on The Green at 7pm to help desperate people fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

If you cannot make it tonight the SoS appeal is also being staged outside Weltons from 7pm-7.30pm tomorrow night and on Thursday night as well.

“We are collecting urgently-needed supplies for refugees and those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“If you have any of the items listed below and don't need them or can share please donate them,” said the appeal organisers today.

“They will be delivered to Ukraine by volunteers in just a few days.

“That’s quicker than either the Red Cross or other large NGOs (non-governmental organisations) can get them there.”

The critical plea is being issued for:

- power banks (for charging phones)

- large and medium size backpacks

- male socks

- camping mats

- sleeping bags

- protein bars / energy bars

- painkillers (e.g. Ibuprofen)

- anti-flu medicine (Lemsips, etc))

- wound dressing materials

- first aid kit

- warm blankets

- thermals/base layers

- hot water bottles

- insulated flasks

- baby food

- nappies

- feminine sanitary products.

The organisers are not collecting clothes at this stage as they are not yet needed.