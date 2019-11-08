Urgent action needed to reduce the impact of fireworks on animals and vulnerable people, says Harborough District Council leader
The leader of Harborough council is calling for urgent action to reduce the impact of fireworks on pets, livestock and vulnerable people.
Cllr Phil King is to put forward a motion to the next full council meeting on November 18 after being lobbied by residents and the RSPCA.
Cllr King said: “Bonfire night may have passed but there are fireworks all year round.
“We are primarily a rural area and this is something that does cause a great deal of anxiety to livestock and pet owners as well as many vulnerable persons.”
The Conservative councillor added: “It's not about stopping people having fun or being a 'nanny state' but making sure we are doing all that we reasonably can as both a council and a community to mitigate their impact."
Cllr King says in his motion that fireworks “can cause significant problems and fear for other people and animals”.
“They can be a source of fear and distress for many animals (including pet animals, farm livestock and wildlife).
“Animals affected not only suffer psychological distress but can also cause themselves injuries – sometimes very serious ones – as they attempt to run away or hide from the noise,” he says.
Cllr King will urge the council to:
* to require all public firework displays within the Harborough District Council boundary to be advertised in advance of the event, allowing residents to take precautions for their animals and vulnerable people
* to actively promote a public awareness campaign about the impact of fireworks on animal welfare and vulnerable people – including the precautions that can be taken to mitigate risks
* to write to the UK Government urging them to introduce legislation to limit the maximum noise level of fireworks to 90dB for those sold to the public for private displays
* to encourage local suppliers of fireworks to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for public display.