Update: Teenager dies following crash on the edge of the Harborough district

Two other people in the collision remain in a life-threatening condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An 18 year-old woman has died following a collision on the edge of the Harborough district on Friday evening (December 15).

As we reported over the weekend, the collision involved two cars, a white Citroen C3 and black Mercedes CLK, and happened at 8.30pm on the A426 Rugby Road, Cotesbach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of seven people were injured in the collision and taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred at 8.30pm on Friday December 15 on the A426 Rugby Road, Cotesbach (near Lutterworth), and appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "Five people, aged between 18 and 34, were in the Citroen and two people, a man and a woman in their 60s, were in the Mercedes.

"Sadly, one of the passengers in the Citroen died yesterday (Sunday 17 December) as a result of her injuries.

"The driver and one of the other passengers in the car remain in a life-threatening condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The other two passengers are now in a stable condition but have suffered life-changing injuries.

"The driver and the passenger in the Mercedes also suffered life-changing injuries."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly we are now investigating this incident as a fatal collision and six other people still remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish how the collision occurred and would ask anyone who has information or dash cam footage and hasn’t yet spoken to police to please get in touch.”