Up to 30 firefighters fight serious farm fire in the Harborough district

Up to 30 firefighters backed up by seven appliances raced to fight a serious fire at a barn and workshop at a farm in Harborough district in the early hours today (Monday).

Fire crews from throughout the area were scrambled after the blaze broke out at the farm on Gilmorton Road, Gilmorton, near Lutterworth, amid high winds at about 3am today.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated as arson has not been ruled out.

An appliance and tactical response vehicle from Lutterworth, an appliance from Leicester’s Southern station, an engine from the city’s Central station, an appliance from Hinckley, a water carrier from Loughborough and a command support vehicle from Wigston all dashed to the scene.

Police were also called out after the shocked farmer raised the alarm, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said today.

Valuable farm vehicles, cylinders and a supply of diesel were all kept in the barn workshop.

Firefighters used two main jets and two breathing apparatus kits to battle the flames in stormy weather and pitch black darkness.

Crews took almost two hours to put out the blaze.

Firefighters from Lutterworth were still at the farm this morning damping down the smouldering remains.