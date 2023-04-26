Unidentified chemicals discovered at Harborough flat after drugs arrest

Photo by HFM

Specialist firefighters have been called to a Market Harborough flat after unidentified chemicals were discovered inside.

Crews were contacted after police executed a warrant at Edwin Court on Kettering Road this morning (Wednesday) and arrested a man on suspicion of being involved in production of a class A drug.

Along with police officers in protective suits, there is a detection identification and monitoring team from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and fire crews at the scene.

Photo by HFM