Two-year-old child found wandering alone in Harborough street in the early hours of the morning

A two-year-old child was found wandering alone in a street in Market Harborough just after 5.30am this morning.

The toddler was rescued by police after being spotted on Lathkill Street by a shocked passer-by who raised the alarm.

The child was taken to a “place of safety” and their parents were quickly tracked down, Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.

Officers are now launching an urgent investigation into the shocking incident alongside fellow agencies as they try to piece together exactly what happened.

“Police will now be working with partner agencies to carry out further enquiries in relation to the incident,” said police.