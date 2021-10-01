Two people taken to hospital after a three-car crash near Harborough

Two people were taken to hospital after a three-car crash near Market Harborough last night (Thursday).

The accident happened on the stretch of the busy A6 Market Harborough bypass between the McDonald’s and Rockingham Road/A427 roundabouts at about 6pm.

One woman suffered a head injury and another woman sustained a neck injury as the road had to be closed for about an hour, said Leicestershire Police this evening.

Two people were taken to hospital after a three-car crash near Market Harborough last night (Thursday).

They were both taken to hospital by ambulance although neither injury was serious.