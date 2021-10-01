Two people taken to hospital after a three-car crash near Harborough
All three cars involved in the collision had to be removed from the scene and the road was closed for about an hour
Two people were taken to hospital after a three-car crash near Market Harborough last night (Thursday).
The accident happened on the stretch of the busy A6 Market Harborough bypass between the McDonald’s and Rockingham Road/A427 roundabouts at about 6pm.
One woman suffered a head injury and another woman sustained a neck injury as the road had to be closed for about an hour, said Leicestershire Police this evening.
They were both taken to hospital by ambulance although neither injury was serious.
All three cars involved in the collision had to be removed from the scene and the road was reopened at 7pm last night.