Two people spotted running away after moped was set on fire in Desborough

The vehicle was found on fire in a hedgerow

By Red Williams
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:44 pm
A moped was torched in Desborough in the early hours of today (Friday).

Firefighters raced to tackle the blazing vehicle in a hedgerow at the side of Harborough Road just before 12.45am.

Two people were spotted leaving the scene, said Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Service was called to reports of a moped on fire within a hedgerow.

“A hose reel was used to extinguish the flames,” said the fire service.

“This is believed to be a deliberate ignition as two people were seen leaving the area.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service