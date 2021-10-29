Two people spotted running away after moped was set on fire in Desborough

A moped was torched in Desborough in the early hours of today (Friday).

A moped was torched in Desborough in the early hours of today (Friday).

Firefighters raced to tackle the blazing vehicle in a hedgerow at the side of Harborough Road just before 12.45am.

Two people were spotted leaving the scene, said Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Service was called to reports of a moped on fire within a hedgerow.

“A hose reel was used to extinguish the flames,” said the fire service.