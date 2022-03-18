Two pedestrians injured - one seriously - after they were hit by a car in Lidl car park in Harborough

Two people were injured today (Friday) when two cars collided in the car park of a busy store in Market Harborough.

An elderly woman was seriously injured and a man was also injured after they were hit by a car in the car park of a busy store in Market Harborough today (Friday).

The serious collision happened in the car park at the Lidl superstore on the town’s Kettering Road at 11.47am this morning, Leicestershire Police said tonight.

The blue Renault car involved also collided with a parked car at the site.

Detectives are now appealing for information as they try to piece together exactly how the accident happened.

Police were alerted just before 12 midday by ambulance crews already at the scene treating the two casualties.

The incident involved the blue Renault car and two pedestrians, a man and a woman in their 70s, said police.

The Renault appears to have left the road and veered across a path and a strip of plants and bushes before smashing into the parked car.

The woman pensioner was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Her condition is not known tonight.

The man was also taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious, said police.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Detectives are urging anyone with any information to contact them urgently as they launch an investigation into the crash.

Tonight Det Con Kasie Carter, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to make contact with us.

“Did you witness the collision?

“Did you see the vehicle mentioned or the pedestrians prior to the incident?

“Do you have any dashcam footage from the area which could help us with our enquiries?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting incident 256 of 18 March.

You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101.

Several police officers, a police car and a police forensic investigation unit van were at the scene tackling the incident until about 5pm this afternoon.

Officers had sealed off a large part of the car park where the two vehicles collided.

They also cordoned off part of the exit from Lidl’s car park leading to the busy roundabout opposite the Waitrose and Aldi stores as they dealt with the crash.