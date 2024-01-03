Two flood warnings remain in place in the Harborough district after Storm Henk continues to cause disruption

Storm Henk has brought flooding to much of the district

The heavy rain may have now stopped but two flood warnings still remain in place in the Harborough district.

Storm Henk has brought flooding to much of the district, with some roads becoming dangerous last night.

Today (Wednesday) two flood warnings remain in place - one in Medborune and the other near Lutterworth.

The Environment Agency (EA) said: "Storm Henk has brought heavy rain in the Medbourne Brook catchment, which has fallen onto already saturated ground."

Last night they said: "Low lying areas near to the river are already flooded, and we now expect properties to be affected from early evening onwards. Properties on Main Street and Old Green in Medbourne are expected to be affected first. The rainfall associated with Storm Henk has mostly fallen, but river levels will continue to rise overnight. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings.

"Please avoid contact with flood water. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council."

To get updates visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/055FWFWELT01

The other flood warning is for the River Avon at Stanford on Avon.

The EA said: "River levels have risen at the Lilbourne river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property is possible.

"Please move family, pets, possessions, valuables and cars to safety and activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers. And take photographs of any flood damage."