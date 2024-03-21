Tributes paid to 'amazing daddy' of two little girls who died in road collision near Harborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a 29-year-old man who died following a crash near Husbands Bosworth have paid tribute to “an amazing daddy to his two little girls”.

Jordan Green was a rear seat passenger in a blue Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A5199 Welford Road near to the junction with Station Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the incident around 12.30pm on Friday March 15, Mr Green was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Jordan Green

In tribute to him, Mr Green’s family said: "Jordan was the kindest, funniest soul that ever existed. He would light up a room when he’d walk into it, put a smile on your face whenever you were feeling down.

“He was a loving son, brother, and uncle to his niece but also an amazing daddy to his two little girls. He loved his cars and bikes and was a proper adrenaline junkie.”

The front seat passenger in the Corsa, a man in his 20s, continues to be treated in hospital for possible life changing injuries sustained in the collision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drivers of both vehicles – also men in their 20s – also remain in hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A passenger in the Vivaro, a man in his 40s, also attended hospital but has since been discharged.

An investigation into the full circumstances of the collision remains ongoing and officers continue to appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.