Woman injured after collision with HGV near Harborough – road has now reopened
Emergency services said the pedestrian has been taken to hospital but believe her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A woman has been injured after being hit by a HGV near Market Harborough.
The incident happened just before midday, near the Langton Greenhouse and Garden Centre on the B6047 Melton Road, between the A6 and West Langton Road.
Police have now reopened the road but traffic is still slow in the area.
They are advising people to avoid the area if possible.