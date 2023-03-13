A woman has been injured after being hit by a HGV near Market Harborough.

Emergency services said the pedestrian has been taken to hospital but believe her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident happened just before midday, near the Langton Greenhouse and Garden Centre on the B6047 Melton Road, between the A6 and West Langton Road.

Police have now reopened the road but traffic is still slow in the area.