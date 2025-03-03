Update: Young woman in her 20s dies following serious crash near Harborough

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A young woman in her 20s has died following a serious crash near Market Harborough this morning (Monday March 3)

Two other men who were in the car were taken to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Two men, aged 21 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

As we reported earlier, police were called to the A6 Harborough Road just before 1.30am today following a report a black Seat Leon had left the carriageway and overturned.

In the last few minutes, Leicestershire Police confirmed the tragic news that a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Constable Madeleine Hayes, the investigating officer, said: “Our investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is continuing and I’d like to speak to anyone who can help.

“We understand that the car left the centre of Market Harborough and then went onto the A6. I’d like to speak to anyone who saw or captured its movements or who witnessed the collision.

“Anything you’re able to provide could assist our enquiries.”

"You can pass on information by visiting http://leicspolice.link/f27OL and quoting reference 24*123567. Alternatively call 101.”