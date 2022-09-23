Two crashes are causing delays in the south west of the Harborough district

The M1 northbound is closed due to recovery work following two accidents from junction 19 (Catthorpe Interchange) to junction 21 at Leicester.

Two crashes have caused delays in the west of the Harborough district.

The M1 northbound has now reopened following two accidents from junction 19 (Catthorpe Interchange) to junction 21 at Leicester.

But the recovery work is having a knock-on effect to traffic around Lutterworth and there is congestion to junction 18 (Rugby) and on surrounding routes including the M6, A14 and the A5.