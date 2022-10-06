Trains from Harborough suspended after bridge damaged
Damage to the footbridge near Braybrooke was discovered during planned maintenance work overnight.
By Laura Kearns
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:50 am
Trains from Harborough have been suspended after a bridge was damaged.
Staff are currently examining the damage and trains will not run until it is confirmed safe.
They say damage to the footbridge near Braybrooke was discovered during planned maintenance work overnight.
Trains were already affected today by strike action.
