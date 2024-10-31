Traffic update: Road near Harborough has been closed due to a 'police incident'
A road near Market Harborough has been closed due to a 'police incident'.
Pincet Lane (B5414) is closed between Bosworth Road and Leicester Road near Husbands Bosworth.
Leicestershire Police have not said anything further, other than: "The junction of Leicester Road, Pincet Lane and Welford Road is also closed. Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible."
Police first reported the incident at about 11.50am.