Traffic update: Main road reopens on edge of Harborough district after a multi-vehicle crash

Police are advising people to avoid the area

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST
Part of the A5 near Rugby is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The A5 on the edge of the Harborough district has now reopened after to a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision happened in Wibtoft near Lutterworth and the closure is in place between the junctions of High Cross Road and Penn Lane.

This has an effect on traffic in the area between M69 junction one and Magna Park.

It is believed the air ambulance was also called to the scene.

