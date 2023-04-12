Traffic update: Main road reopens on edge of Harborough district after a multi-vehicle crash
Police are advising people to avoid the area
The A5 on the edge of the Harborough district has now reopened after to a multi-vehicle crash.
The collision happened in Wibtoft near Lutterworth and the closure is in place between the junctions of High Cross Road and Penn Lane.
This has an effect on traffic in the area between M69 junction one and Magna Park.
It is believed the air ambulance was also called to the scene.