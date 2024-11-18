Traffic update: Diversion warning issued as major road set to close in Harborough district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A warning has been issued as a main road in the Harborough district is set to shut to traffic in the coming days.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restrictions will also be put in place this week along the A4303 Coventry Road in Lutterworth.

The route, next to Magna Park, will be off-limits to vehicles between the A5 and its junction with Hunter Boulevard for “public safety” reasons according to highways authority Leicestershire County Council. It said National Highways will be undertaking “survey works” and digging “trial holes” in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trial holes” are pits dug to determine ground conditions, usually ahead of construction work – on the stretch. Diversions will be in place for drivers throughout the works. These will be signposted, the county council said.

The A4303 Coventry Road is set to shut for four nights from Tuesday, November 19. The work is expected to conclude on the morning of Saturday, November 23.