Traffic update: Diversion warning issued as major road set to close in Harborough district
Restrictions will also be put in place this week along the A4303 Coventry Road in Lutterworth.
The route, next to Magna Park, will be off-limits to vehicles between the A5 and its junction with Hunter Boulevard for “public safety” reasons according to highways authority Leicestershire County Council. It said National Highways will be undertaking “survey works” and digging “trial holes” in the area.
“Trial holes” are pits dug to determine ground conditions, usually ahead of construction work – on the stretch. Diversions will be in place for drivers throughout the works. These will be signposted, the county council said.
The A4303 Coventry Road is set to shut for four nights from Tuesday, November 19. The work is expected to conclude on the morning of Saturday, November 23.