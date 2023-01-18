Traffic update: A47 closed in the north of the Harborough district
Police are advising people to find an alternative route
By Phil Hibble
4 hours ago - 1 min read
The A47 is currently closed in both directions near to the junction with Winkadale Close in Bushby, due to a crash
This is affecting traffic between Leicester and Houghton on the Hill in the north of the Harborough district.
Advertisement
Police are advising people to find an alternative route.
The crash was reported at about 4.30pm and police are not sure when the road will be reopened.