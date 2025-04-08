Traffic report: M1 closed in both directions between Leicester and Lutterworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M1 is closed in both directions between junctions 20-21 (Leicester and Lutterworth) this morning (Tuesday, April 8).

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway, although the northbound side has been blocked to allow the ambulance to land.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and detours have been put in place.

No details of the crash have been released.

Leicestershire Police said: "Please be advised that the M1 is closed in both directions at Junction 20-21 northbound and southbound due to a road traffic incident. Please find alternative routes and updates will follow. Thank you for your patience."