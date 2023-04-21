Traffic delays in Harborough area after crash causes closure of the A6 in Kibworth
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Traffic delays are building up in the area after the closure of the A6 in Kibworth.
This is due to a crash - police have closed the road between New Road and junction of West Langton Road.
Traffic was already slow in the area due to nearby roadworks.
Leicestershire Police are advising people to find alternative routes.