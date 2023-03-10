Traffic chaos as county roads around Harborough become impassable due to the snow

Some county roads around Market Harborough are becoming impassable due to the snow.

Drivers are being advised not to go near following roads due to the heavy amount of snow on them:

- The A427 both ways from Dingley to Stoke Albany.

- The B6047 Melton Road both ways from Tur Langton to Shangton.

- The A6003 Main Street both ways from A6116 Rockingham Road (Rockingham Castle roundabout) to B670 Cottingham Road is currently blocked due to a crash.