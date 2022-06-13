Thousands of drivers caught up in long delays after rush-hour crash on southern edge of Harborough district

Thousands of drivers were caught up in long delays after a rush-hour crash on the A14 on the southern edge of Harborough district this morning.

The accident involving two vans happened on the busy route’s eastbound carriageway between junction one at Welford and junction two at Kelmarsh at 7.15am.

Massive tailbacks of about seven miles quickly built up as the collision blocked the entire carriageway.

A trailer being towed by one of the vans broke free in the crash and got stuck under the central reservation, said Northamptonshire Police.

One lane running past the incident scene is still being shut by police causing ongoing hold-ups as a big spillage of diesel and oil on the road is still being cleaned up.