Thousands of drivers caught in massive traffic jam near Market Harborough

Photo: Highways England.

Thousands of drivers have been caught up in a massive traffic jam on the A14 near Market Harborough today (Monday).

Traffic was crawling for about eight miles on the busy main road’s eastbound carriageway at lunchtime today.

A van having a tyre changed has blocked one lane between junctions 6 and 7, sparking queues all the way back to junction 2 at Maidwell, said Highways England.