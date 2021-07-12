Thousands of drivers caught in massive traffic jam near Market Harborough
The jam was caused by a van having its tyre changed
Monday, 12th July 2021, 3:07 pm
Monday, 12th July 2021, 3:08 pm
Thousands of drivers have been caught up in a massive traffic jam on the A14 near Market Harborough today (Monday).
Traffic was crawling for about eight miles on the busy main road’s eastbound carriageway at lunchtime today.
A van having a tyre changed has blocked one lane between junctions 6 and 7, sparking queues all the way back to junction 2 at Maidwell, said Highways England.
The agency said drivers heading eastbound on the A14 were facing up to 40-minute delays while motorists travelling into Kettering were also swept up in the chaos.