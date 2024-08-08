Roadworks to close part of Evington Road between 17-23 August
The distribution company is reinforcing the low voltage network in the area for the benefit of customers in Leicester. This will improve reliability and reduce the risk of power outages.
The road will be closed between its junctions with St Stephen’s Road and Evington Place, meaning that there will be no through route on Evington Road between 7.30AM on Saturday 17 August and 6PM on Friday 23 August. Access to residential and commercial properties will be uninterrupted.
During this time, diversions via Beckingham Road, Kimberley Road, Mayfield Road and London Road will be clearly signposted.
Residents and local businesses affected will be receiving leaflets with more information on how the works may impact them.
National Grid Electricity Distribution would like to thank motorists in Leicester for their patience and understanding while this essential reinforcement is completed.
A spokesperson for National Grid Electricity Distribution said:
“We understand that there’s never a perfect time to implement road closures and undertake works, but we’ve worked hard to limit the impact of the partial closure of Evington Road on motorists in Leicester.
“On occasion, reinforcement to our network is needed to meet an increase in demand and boost reliability. We’ve worked hard with Leicester City Council to mitigate the impact on drivers and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
