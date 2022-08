Leicestershire County Council will carry out patching repairs on roads in Market Harborough over the coming weeks.

Leicestershire County Council will carry out patching repairs on roads in Great Bowden over the coming weeks.

On August 22-23 Dingley Road, The Green and Sutton Road will be closed, followed by Nether Green, Welham Lane and Upper Green Place on August 24. The 25 and 26 will see Main Street shut to traffic.