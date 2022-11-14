Road reopens after five-car crash in the north of the Harborough district
This is leading to traffic delays in the area
By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 9:06pm
A section of the A47 in the north of the Harborough district has reopened after a five-car crash tonight (Monday).
Police said the section between between Thurnby and Houghton on the Hill was closed at 5.45pm but has reopened in the last few minutes.
The crash involved five cars and caused long delays in the area.