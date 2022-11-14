News you can trust since 1854

Road reopens after five-car crash in the north of the Harborough district

This is leading to traffic delays in the area

A section of the A47 in the north of the Harborough district has reopened after a five-car crash tonight (Monday).

Police said the section between between Thurnby and Houghton on the Hill was closed at 5.45pm but has reopened in the last few minutes.

The crash involved five cars and caused long delays in the area.

